Fayetteville woman charged with murder in man's stabbing death

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman has been charged with the murder of a man with whom she was involved in a domestic relationship, Fayetteville Police said Wednesday.

Kadejah Dockery, 28, of Fayetteville, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Joseph Woods, 40, of Fayetteville.

Officers responded Tuesday at 5:02 a.m., to a 911 call in the 200 block of Tiffany Court. They found Woods suffering from a stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dockery was being held at the Cumberland County Detention Center under no bond.

This is an ongoing investigation, FPD said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact lead Detective T. Kiger, at (910) 705-6527.

If you have information on this investigation and would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at (910) 483-8477. Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically.

ABC11 is tracking crime and safety across Fayetteville and in your neighborhood