Durham toddler being treated for gunshot, police investigating

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham police confirm they are investigating a shooting involving a child.

Police said officers found a 2-year-old with a gunshot wound after responding to the 3700 block of Wiggins Street Monday around 3:43 p.m.

The child was taken to a hospital with what police say is a non-life-threatening injury.

Police are still on the scene investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator C. Robinson at 919-560-4440 ext. 29415 or Durham CrimeStoppers by calling 919-683-1200.