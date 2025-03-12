Trailer: Blake Lively narrates National Geographic's 'Secrets of the Penguins' documentary series

Dive into the uncharted world of penguins in National Geographic's latest installment of its Emmy Award-winning franchise.

Blake Lively narrates National Geographic's "Secrets of the Penguins," the latest installment of its Emmy Award-winning franchise, streaming April 21.

LOS ANGELES -- In celebration of Earth Month in April, National Geographic is giving viewers an extraordinary look at some of nature's cutest, flightless birds... penguins!

In the three-part series, "Secrets of the Penguins," join Emmy Award-winning Nat Geo Explorer Bertie Gregory as he, and a team of over 70 world-class scientists and filmmakers, embark on a two-year expedition to capture the uncharted world of penguins.

The series is narrated by Blake Lively and executive produced by Academy Award-winner James Cameron.

From "the rocky beaches of Cape Town and the icy shores of South Georgia Island to the tropical Galapagos and Namibia's desert caves," "Secrets of the Penguins" unveils never-before-seen behaviors in the wild, with remarkable cinematography.

National Geographic revealed just a few of the fascinating moments viewers can expect, including a first-look at "healthy 'rockaroni' chicks-a rare hybrid of rockhopper and macaroni penguins," "the first-ever footage of a hidden cave colony of African penguins" and "a bonded pair of emperors practicing egg transfers with a snowball to hone their skills for the moment they would need to transfer a real egg."

"Secrets of the Penguins" is the latest installment in the "Secrets of" franchise and is a part of Disney and National Geographic's Earth Month campaign, which works to inspire appreciation for the natural world through storytelling.

Previous "Secrets of" seasons include "Secrets of the Octopus," narrated by Paul Rudd; "Secrets of the Elephants," narrated by Natalie Portman and the Emmy-winning "Secrets of the Whales," narrated by Sigourney Weaver. All installments are currently streaming on Disney+ and Hulu.

"Secrets of the Penguins" premieres April 20 at 8/7c on National Geographic. All Episodes stream April 21 on Disney+ and Hulu. Disney Channel will also air the first episode on Earth Day, April 22, at 8/7c.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of National Geographic, Disney+, Hulu and this ABC station.