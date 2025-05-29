Priorities, policies for Wake County, Raleigh discussed at the State of the City, County and Schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh, Wake County, and Wake County Public School System leaders gathered at the Raleigh Convention Center Thursday afternoon, outlining priorities and policies during the annual State of the City, County and Schools luncheon.

"It's extremely important because not one entity does everything on its own. And one of the unique things about this area is the collaboration that occurs between the business community and the Chamber, the school system, Wake Tech, county and all the municipalities in Wake County," added Wake County Manager David Ellis.

According to the US Census Bureau, as of last July, Wake County's population was 1,232,444, about 9.1% higher since April 2020, a rate that equals 66 new people per day.

"We know growth has been the number one issue here and we're fortunate to have that issue. How are we trying to scale services, provide the transportation and housing that we need to keep this area economically competitive," said Mayor Janet Cowell, one of three elected leaders to deliver speeches.

22.7% of the population is younger than 18 years old, and 5.7% is younger than five years old.

"Wake County ranked 113th out of 115th school districts just within North Carolina in terms of funding from the state per student. Spoiler alert - we've dropped," said Chris Heagarty, Chair of the Wake County Public School System Board.

The State House, Senate and Governor Josh Stein's budget proposals all call for teacher pay raises, though what that final figure looks like will be a point of negotiations.

"Right now we're probably funding out of our budget about 48% for the school system operation because there's been a lack of funding from the state and from the federal government to meet the growth that are occurring, that's occurring," said Ellis.

"Wake County has many schools with older HVAC systems, older electrical systems, older plumbing systems. We saw school closures because of some of these systems failing. Our ability to continue to maintain those systems has been challenged as we defer maintenance and try to chase new growth and build new schools and renovations. But we're working with our county commissioners. Our superintendent, (Dr.) Robert Taylor, has developed a plan to address that with real goals and metrics. You will see in the rest of 2025 and 2026 those closures slowing and coming to a halt," said Heagarty.

A slate of high-profile jobs announcements have played a role in Wake County's fast-growing population, as elected officials have worked to attract more housing to the area. According to Redfin, the median sales price in April 2025 was $485,000, down three percent year-over-year.

"The majority of municipalities in Wake County now have an affordable housing plan and so everyone's working together to make sure that there are some affordable housing," said Ellis.

Transportation, naturally tied to housing stock, as both the city and county press for more public options and expanded access points.

"We're trying to do walkable, mixed-use communities so that we can allow people to walk to destinations. We're doing a lot around sidewalks and smaller road connectivity, but we really need state and federal dollars for the super big projects. We just don't have enough taxpayers here to pay for the massive highway expansion," said Cowell.

Cowell, Ellis, and Heagarty all noted the impact of federal funding cuts, as they work to address existing needs and develop future budgets.

"In Washington, we don't have a constitutional requirement that we balance our budget, but we do in North Carolina. I was this morning with people who help with food assistance that they don't know that they're going to be able to do summer feeding programs. I just talked to Meals on Wheels. Who is going to help our seniors? And so I want to hear from them what the direct effects are of the cuts that are," said Congresswoman Deborah Ross, a Democrat who represents the state's 2nd District.