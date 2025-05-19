Governor Josh Stein to announce 2nd disaster relief budget proposal

The state budget already includes more than $1 billion in funding for the region.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Hurricane Helene aid is back in the spotlight this morning.

Governor Josh Stein is expected to announce his second disaster relief budget proposal Monday.

Lawmakers also approved an additional $700 million to help western North Carolina rebuild.

The executive director of Visit NC told ABC11 how critical it is for people to spend time and money in the mountains of western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene caused so much devastation.

"It's a huge part of the economy, so we're going to do everything we can to promote what's open in Western NC, we see a lot of stories about what happened, what got closed, what got knocked out, but we're really going to focus on what's open this summer," Wit Tuttell said.

