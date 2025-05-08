North Carolina raked in nearly $37 billion from tourism in 2024: 'Fantastic place to visit'

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina has made the record books for many things, especially the aftermath of hurricanes, like Helene and Debby in 2024, and it hasn't stopped the flow of travelers pouring into the state.

According to Governor Josh Stein's office, travelers spent more than $36.7 billion on trips to and within the state in 2024. The previous record of $35.6 billion was set in 2023. The figures are preliminary findings from research commissioned by Visit North Carolina, part of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) and conducted by Tourism Economics.

"Today's news underscores what we all know: North Carolina is a fantastic place to visit," said Governor Josh Stein. "As our mountain economies worked to recover from Helene, our Piedmont and coastal destinations remained popular and contributed to the growth of North Carolina's tourism economy. We must continue to support tourism and small businesses in western North Carolina to help them come back stronger."

Stats provided by Visit NC show 40 million people from across the U.S., led to a number 5 ranking for North Carolina; that's behind California, Florida, Texas, and New York in domestic visitation. In addition to 2024's record spending by domestic travelers, North Carolina also saw gains in the international market. With more than 900,000 international travelers, spending rose 16.5 percent to nearly $1.2 billion.

As the song states, 'Nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina."

"North Carolinians in all 100 counties benefit from the money that visitors spend," said Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. "From our smallest towns to our largest cities, tourism means jobs for more than 50,000 small businesses and our first-in-talent workforce. These workers address travelers' needs for transportation as well as lodging, dining, shopping, and recreation."

The good news comes as the country celebrates National Travel and Tourism Week. It's a time when travel and tourism professionals unite to promote the value of travel to the economy, businesses, and communities.

Welcome Centers across North Carolina will host activities throughout the week.

