Numbers show Asheville tourism may be bouncing back

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Many communities are still working to bounce back after Hurricane Helene ravaged western North Carolina more than six months ago.

In March, Asheville had more than 186,000 hotel bookings. That's on par with last March -- encouraging numbers.

Tourism officials are choosing to spend money on ads in other cities such as Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte to lure back visitors.

Business owners say they are optimistic.

"We are certainly optimistic and observing all the efforts of FEMA and the city and seeing how much work, how progress has been made," said Chris Pelrine. "Hopeful to see things will come back"

Pelrine has owned a vacation rental for 10 years in the Montford Historic District in Asheville. He said that in April, weekends were mostly booked, but so far, no bookings in May.

