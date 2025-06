Tree crashes onto mobile home in Chapel Hill during overnight storms Tuesday

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A tree fell onto a mobile home during the storms overnight on Tuesday.

It happened on Mary Kathryn Lane just off Highway 86 and I-40.

Neighbors told Eyewitness News the tree crashed right through the primary bedroom.

Nobody was home at the time, so there were no injuries. Some power lines were taken out, but service has been restored.