Suspected Venezuelan gang member wanted in Chicago mass shooting arrested in Raleigh, ICE says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted in connection to a mass shooting in Chicago has been arrested in Raleigh.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents said they arrested 24-year-old Ricardo Padillia-Granadillo on Feb. 8 at a home in Raleigh.

He is a suspected member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and is believed to have illegally entered the United States on Oct. 1, 2022, near El Paso.

Under policies in place during the Biden administration, Granadillo ran into Border Patrik agents after entering the country and was paroled into the US and given a notice to appear.

When he failed to show up for his immigration appointment in 2024, officials issued an arrest warrant.

ICE detained 10 other Venezuelans suspected of being in the country illegally during the raid in Raleigh. Agents also found a handgun and ammunition.

