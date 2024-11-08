Triangle families 'disgusted' by recent disturbing and threatening text messages referencing slavery

The North Carolina Department of Justice is investigating disturbing and threatening 'robo' text messages.

Triangle families 'disturbed' by racist text messages The North Carolina Department of Justice is investigating disturbing and threatening 'robo' text messages.

Triangle families 'disturbed' by racist text messages The North Carolina Department of Justice is investigating disturbing and threatening 'robo' text messages.

Triangle families 'disturbed' by racist text messages The North Carolina Department of Justice is investigating disturbing and threatening 'robo' text messages.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Justice is investigating disturbing and threatening 'robo' text messages.

"It said, good evening. His first and last name. You and your family have been selected to stay at the Stagville Plantation on December 8th," said Rhonda Neven, Durham County

Durham mother Rhonda Neven shared the text message her teenage son received the day after the election.

Chris Henson's mother Lorna received a similar text from a different number.

"Be ready at 4 p.m. sharp with your belongings. Our executive slave owners will come get you in a brown van" said Chris Henson.

Both families share the same feeling of shock and anger.

"I was hurt. And I was disappointed," said Neven.

"It's just disgusting. It's just, there's nothing comical about it," said Henson.

ABCNews has confirmed reports of this same message in states such as Georgia, Texas, California, Virginia, and Alabama.

One common thread is the message targeting African Americans.

"I reached out to the school. I wanted them to know to let the school board know that this may happen. OK. Be prepared for it to have that conversation with your kids if you haven't already I reached out to Durham Police Department so they would know," said Neven.

ABC11 also contacted law enforcement. The FBI stated:

"The FBI is aware of the offensive and racist text messages sent to individuals around the country and is in contact with the Justice Department and other federal authorities on the matter."

The North Carolina State Attorney General said their office is working with federal partners to investigate the source of the robo-text-and they encourage victims to report the abusive messages to their office at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM, ncdoj.gov/complaint or local law enforcement.

On the heels of a tense political climate, the families are standing up against bigotry.

"I just want to say that your tactics are not going to work," said Neven.

"She's a pillar in this community. So when you mess with her, you mess with a whole lot of people and there's a village behind this woman and we will not tolerate anything like that," said Chris Henson.