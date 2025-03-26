Search for armed robbery suspect prompts 'soft' lockdown at Triton High School in Harnett Co.

The robbery happened at the Short Stop convenience store on Denim Drive.

ERWIN, N.C. (WTVD) -- An armed robbery at a convenience store in Harnett County prompted a lockdown at a nearby high school on Wednesday.

Police said just before 1:45 p.m., a person robbed the Short Stop Food Mart on Denim Drive. The suspect ran away from the scene onto Erwin Rail Trail, prompting a search on a trail near Triton High School.

According to Harnett County Schools, the school was placed on a "soft lockdown" as a precaution, while officers searched the area.

"This afternoon, Triton High School was placed on a soft lockdown as a precautionary measure. During this time, all students and staff remained safe, and school operations continued with modifications to ensure everyone's safety (staggered dismissal)," Harnett County spokesperson said.

Students were released from the school just after 4 p.m., police said.

Officers are continuing to search for the suspect.