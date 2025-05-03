Truck hits, kills pedestrian in parking lot of Smithfield Food Lion

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed in the parking lot of a Food Lion on Friday afternoon.

It happened just after 5:30 pm in front of the grocery store at 851 W. Market Street in Smithfield.

A silver GMC pickup struck the pedestrian near the entrance to Food Lion. The driver remained at the scene.

Smithfield Police are investigating.

JoCo Report

Johnston County EMS and Smithfield Fire also responded.

No other details were immediately available.

