Truck overturns on NC-751, closed both directions in Durham County

PITTSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A crash shut down both directions of NC-751 in Durham County on Tuesday morning.

Chopper 11 is over an overturned truck near O'Kelly Chapel Road. The incident occurred around 5:50 a.m., close to the town of Pittsboro.

According to drivenc.gov, the road is expected to reopen around 10 a.m.