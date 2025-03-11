Truck submerged in Falls Lake after chase; driver still missing

The scene can be seen from I-85 North.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A traffic stop Tuesday morning ended in a truck submerged in Falls Lake.

Just after 2 a.m., the Durham County Sheriff's Office said a deputy saw a vehicle "being operated in a careless and reckless manner." The deputy attempted to pull the truck over near Geer Street and US 70, but the driver did not stop.

The driver sped on Geer St for about six miles before getting onto a dirt road near Falls Lake. At that time, the pursuit ended.

Deputies found the truck a short time later submerged in Falls Lake on I-85 N near the bridge.

The vehicle was unoccupied, authorities confirmed, and evidence indicates the driver left the truck and made it to land.

The Durham Sheriff's Office Search and Recovery team is working to remove the vehicle from the water and will conduct another search.

One lane is blocked on the bridge on I-85 N.

This is an active scene and an ongoing investigation. The sheriff's office says more information will be released later.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.

