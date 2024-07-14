Former counterintelligence coordinator for political events breaks down security details

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Eyewitness News spoke to a law enforcement expert about the Trump rally incident.

Former President Donald Trump says he was shot in the ear after a gunman opened fire towards the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday -- a harrowing incident that left one spectator dead, two others critically injured and sparked chaos at the event.

Roy Taylor has decades of experience in law enforcement, military and coordinating counterintelligence for political events like presidential inauguration.

He says secret service scopes out and creates a security plan in advance for each event. ABC News said the shooter was outside the security perimeter and was on top of a building when he fired the shots.

He says secret service are prepped to respond. He believes agents responded quickly, covering Trump and getting him to the armored truck safely. Taylor says there are various levels of protection throughout and around the venue.

"We have ways to block radio frequencies, cell phones, so we can cut communications off if there is coordinated attack. We can knock those outs. There are a lot of electronic counter measures that are available to the FBI in these types of situations, they can knock it down pretty quickly. I'm sure they had air support from local police or state police. They were able to spot that shooter," said Dr. Roy Taylor, Law Enforcement Expert.

Taylor says there is an in-depth investigation with federal agencies such as Secret Service, FBI, ATF will look into who the shooter was, their motive, how long did this individual plan this, cell phone video, and any connections the man might have to other people.

Taylor expects security measures will be increase as the presidential campaigning increases.

The Republican National Convention (RNC) is this week in Wisconsin.

