Economist warns 'risks' of potential Canada tariffs could affect North Carolina furniture industry

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina's furniture industry could be affected by the United States' potential tariff war with Canada, one economist says.

NC State Economist Andrew Greenland said Canada is a key destination for North Carolina-produced furniture because of the easy access across the border.

Greenland said that even if the 25% retaliatory tariff never goes into place, it is affecting North Carolina right now and some Canadian retailers could shy away from doing business here.

"The moment you threaten a trade war, the concerns about there being long-run risks associated with economic activity across the border is enough to actually chill a lot of that integration itself," said Greenland.

The U.S. has paused the implementation of tariffs for a month in Canada and Mexico following conversations earlier this week with President Donald Trump, according to each country's leader.

Jeremy Whitehurst has been crafting furniture for a few years and said there was concern the industry could be hit hard.

The ensuing uncertainty comes two months before the High Point Furniture Spring Market.

It's the world's largest home furnishings trade show and highlights the hard work of tens of thousands of people producing pieces.

The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina said there are more than 800 manufacturers, and our state does $250 million in furniture exports annually.

Whitehurst said he hopes the tariffs on Canada aren't levied and he wants to see North Carolin's furniture industry continue to thrive.

"So many jobs get shipped away overseas where a lot of the furniture being made is made out of particle board and laminated and it's made at a really low cost. So it's important to me that there are people like me making real furniture here in the United States," said Whitehurst.