North Carolina father of four murdered on wedding night honored at vigil

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Loved ones gathered in Roxboro Wednesday night to honor the father of four who was shot and killed on his wedding night in what appeared to be a road rage incident.

Dozens came together to remember 37-year-old Tyrek Burton.

"It shows me he was loved. He was loved. He was liked, and it touched people's heart what happened to him," Burton's cousin Christle Cameron told ABC11. "I know it won't go on forgotten because everybody's here showing that I go make sure the world know what happened to him and something should be done."

Cameron said his wedding night seemed to be the best night of his life, saying the normally quiet and laid-back Roxboro man came out of his shell.

"He came in dancing. He was clapping. He was engaging, and he showed so much love to his wife, his kids," she said. "It was so much love, joy, happiness. I was so glad to be a part of it all. I we took so many pictures to show how much love was in that room, and for this tragedy to happen to him is senseless.... I hope whoever did this see this. You took so much from us.... You took a father, a son, a husband, a friend, a cousin ,and I want you to know you're not going to get away with it."

Everyone at the vigil resolving to keep his memory alive, to take care of his four children and grieving new bride, and vowing to find the person responsible.

If you have any information about the shooting that could bring answers to Burton's family contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.