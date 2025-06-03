UNC, Duke host NCAA D1 baseball championship super regional games this weekend

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- North Carolina and Duke will be the hosts of two Super Regional sites as the nation's best college baseball teams hope to punch their ticket to Omaha and the College World Series.

Carolina will host Arizona with game 1 set to take place on Friday at noon. UNC is the 5th seed nationally. The Diamond Heels beat Oklahoma to advance in the tournament.

Duke will host Murray State starting on Saturday. It is the first time in the program's history the Blue Devils will host a super regional.

The first game will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

This weekend's games are double elimination.

