US-501 between Weeks Dr. and Old Durham Rd closed as crews repair broken water main
Monday, July 21, 2025 2:45PM
ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- US-501 between Weeks Drive and Old Durham Road is closed as crews repair a broken water main, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.
The repair will take several days to complete and will impact local and commercial traffic.
Detours
For commercial trucks needing access to US-501 north past Weeks Drive:
- US-501 North
- Left on Patterson Drive
- Straight at 4-way stop onto Wrenn Crumpton Road
- Follow to NC 49, right onto NC-49 (Burlington Road)
For local traffic:
- Restaurants and businesses at Garret Street/Old Durham Road remain accessible
- Walmart remains accessible only from the Garrett Street side of Durham Road
- No traffic is allowed southbound past the stop light at Walmart
- Durham Road northbound remains accessible all the way to Weeks Drive
- Golden Corral and businesses on Weeks Drive remain open
