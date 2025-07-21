US-501 between Weeks Dr. and Old Durham Rd closed as crews repair broken water main

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- US-501 between Weeks Drive and Old Durham Road is closed as crews repair a broken water main, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The repair will take several days to complete and will impact local and commercial traffic.

Detours

For commercial trucks needing access to US-501 north past Weeks Drive:



US-501 North

Left on Patterson Drive

Straight at 4-way stop onto Wrenn Crumpton Road

Follow to NC 49, right onto NC-49 (Burlington Road)

For local traffic:

