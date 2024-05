USGA opens new museum and golf interactive exhibits in Pinehurst

PINEHURST, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 got a behind-the-scenes tour of the newly opened USGA Museum and World Golf Hall of Fame at Pinehurst.

It will be free to the public through June ahead of the U.S. Open.

The USGA Experience includes the USGA championship, science of golf, and museum galleries.

The science of golf gallery uses augmented reality to share how the game works.

