Valentine Surprise: Triangle nonprofit Mom Wishing Widows Well set to deliver hundreds of bouquets

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A special delivery is in the works this Valentine's Day for hundreds of unsuspecting recipients in the Triangle.

More than 150 volunteers are gathering at the Cary Senior Center to assemble nearly 800 flower arrangements ahead of Valentine's Day. The nonprofit Mom Wishing Widows Well is leading the effort to spread love and kindness.

Marie Martin and a group of friends started the event four years ago to brighten the day of those who may feel forgotten on Valentine's Day.

The nonprofit now partners with other nonprofits, including Meals on Wheels, The Center for Volunteer Caregivers, Total Life Center, Passage Home REACH Program, and Transitions LifeCare to expand its reach and deliver arrangements to as many people as possible.

"I've got a 95-year-old mother-in-law. And, you know, she's older, and it's appreciated. And her husband's been gone for 20 years," said volunteer Michele Blackley. "I have a friend who's in her 90s that used to work with me. She gets one from me every year. I do think that it can just, for one day, give someone that might be feeling a little under the weather... even if you don't celebrate Valentine's, it just makes you feel special. That's what I think."

Volunteers will spend two days making the arrangements. The bouquets will be delivered on Friday, Valentine's Day, to widows, widowers, spouses, singles, companions, and caregivers who have all been nominated as recipients.