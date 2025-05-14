Popular Mexican TikToker Valeria Márquez shot and killed while livestreaming from her beauty salon

ZAPOPAN, México -- Valeria Márquez, a popular 23-year-old TikToker, was shot and killed Tuesday while livestreaming from her beauty salon in Mexico.

According to the Jalisco State Attorney General's Office, it happened around 6:30 p.m.

A man arrived on a motorcycle at Blossom the Beauty Lounge and fatally shot her, according to authorities.

Márquez, who has nearly 200,000 followers on TikTok, collapsed on camera after she was reportedly shot in the chest and head, according to the video.

Moments later, a woman who was in the salon can be seen picking up her phone and stopping the stream.

It's unclear who that woman was.

Márquez was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the suspect fled and remains at large, according to authorities.

The Attorney General's Office is investigating the case under the femicide protocol, which is activated when a woman is presumed to have been murdered in a gender-related killing.

No further details were released. The investigation is ongoing.