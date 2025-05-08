 'Vanderpump Villa' reunion scoop - what really happened 

The season two reunion is streaming now on Hulu.

Questions! Answers! Major revelations! Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of "Vanderpump Villa" spill the tea on the shocking reunion, streaming now on Hulu.

Questions! Answers! Major revelations! Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of "Vanderpump Villa" spill the tea on the shocking reunion, streaming now on Hulu.

Questions! Answers! Major revelations! Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of "Vanderpump Villa" spill the tea on the shocking reunion, streaming now on Hulu.

Questions! Answers! Major revelations! Lisa Vanderpump and the cast of "Vanderpump Villa" spill the tea on the shocking reunion, streaming now on Hulu.

BEVERLY HILLS -- If you thought season two of "Vanderpump Villa" was shocking, wait until you see the reunion episode!

The cast got together once again to hash out some unresolved drama. At the helm were Lisa Vanderpump, and reunion host (and Villa VIP guest) Stassi Schroeder. On The Red Carpet caught up with the ladies, as well as some Villa employees at Gravitas Beverly Hills, for a special screening of the episode.

"I think the reunion is very cathartic in a way because of the pent up feelings and they need some kind of resolution," Vanderpump said.

"I think I was meant for this! I mean, I've experienced so many of them like this time I get to be on the other side? That was exciting," said Schroeder.

Schroeder was thrilled to ask all the hard-hitting questions and Vanderpump was happy to let her.

"We need someone who's, I'm not saying impartial, but somebody who understands what went on but also let everybody have their moment and honestly there are so many questions that I wouldn't ask that she can ask," Vanderpump explained.

As Schroeder told us, "There's a level of professionalism that she has to maintain. I don't have to!"

The reunion covers a lot of ground. What really went down when the "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" arrived? What happened in the aftermath of Siadi and Sianna's toxic relationship? Which employees are still friends and which no longer speak? How did the tension between Lexee and Sher finally play out? There was so much drama to unpack and the cast can't wait for viewers to take it all in.

"You're going to see my face drop to the floor. And actually, you're going to see a lot of questions answered this reunion," said server Hannah Fouch.

Housekeeper Hagen Bach added, "A lot of the relationships, most of them come crashing down."

Cook Dominic DeAngelis had a lot to answer for regarding his relationship with housekeeper Grace Cotrell, his admitting he had some feelings for server Alyssa Johnston and how he handled it all.

"I was like a punching bag, but you know, it was a good experience," DeAngelis said.

Vanderpump heard his comment and interjected, "A lot of it self-inflicted!"

"There were some resolutions that were made. I think people made some conclusions to certain situations, maybe some more questions that were asked too," Johnston added.

Executive chef Anthony Bar, who stayed drama free this season, gave his take on the drama unleashed at the reunion.

"I don't wait to tell people what I think about them. Reunion or no, it's the same for me. Every day, if I have to say something, I will."

The "Vanderpump Villa" season two reunion is streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.