Vehicle crashes into Moore County home following chase; 1 injured

Authorities said a person inside the home was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

ABERDEEN, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people were arrested after deputies said they led them on a chase that ended in a crash in Moore County on Tuesday.

According to the Moore County Sheriff's Office, deputies were attempting to arrest two people with active felony warrants at a home on Sulky Lane in Pinehurst. When deputies arrived they found the suspects inside a running vehicle in the drive way.

Deputies said while approaching the vehicle the suspects drove away prompting a chase, which began in Pinehurst and went into Aberdeen.

During the chase, deputies said the suspect's vehicle attempted to hit law enforcement vehicles while driving at speeds of 70 mph. The chase then came to an end after the suspect's vehicle dove into a home on Woodgreen Drive in Aberdeen.

The driver, Alanna Shay Peterson, 27, of Rockingham was charged with felony flee to elude, resisting a public officer, and multiple traffic violations. She was also served with outstanding arrest warrants for felony flee to elude from the Southern Pines Police Department and additional warrants from the Aberdeen Police Department. Peterson received a $160,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on March 12.

The passenger, Jamar Brooks Hailey, 43, of Pinehurst, was charged with resisting a public officer and was served with outstanding felony warrants for felony flee to elude from the Southern Pines Police Department. He is being held at the Moore County Detention Center without bond and is scheduled for a first court appearance on March 6, 2025.

Peterson and Hailey were both taken to Moore Regional Hospital to be evaluated following the crash, deputies said.