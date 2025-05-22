Vehicle crashes into Raleigh home following chase, causing gas leak ; 5 people in custody

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Five people are in custody after police said they led officers on a chase and drove into a house, causing a gas leak.

Raleigh police said just after 2 p.m., officers attempted to stop a vehicle with a person who was wanted for an armed robbery and assault inside. Officers said the vehicle drove away a short distance before crashing into the garage of a home on Futura Lane.

The adult driver of the vehicle was taken into custody and will be charged with flee to elude, police said.

Four other passengers inside the vehicle were juveniles, one of whom police said had outstanding charges for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. Officers said all of the passengers were also detained.

Two people were inside the home at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the crash caused a minor gas leak at the home.

No injuries were reported.

Tracking crime and safety across Raleigh, Durham and your neighborhood