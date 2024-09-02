Veterans say many of them struggle to find work after military life

Experts say stigmas around military life, mental health struggles and the loss of structure can all make it hard for service members to adjust to the civilian workforce.

Experts say stigmas around military life, mental health struggles and the loss of structure can all make it hard for service members to adjust to the civilian workforce.

Experts say stigmas around military life, mental health struggles and the loss of structure can all make it hard for service members to adjust to the civilian workforce.

Experts say stigmas around military life, mental health struggles and the loss of structure can all make it hard for service members to adjust to the civilian workforce.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Transitioning to civilian jobs can be challenging for many people leaving the military. A Pew Research study from 2019 found that only 1in 4 service members had a job lined up once they left the military. People in the Sandhills say it's an issue that continues to affect veterans.

Grilley Mitchell said it's at times been a bumpy road finding employment -- and his place in the world -- since he retired from the military more than 30 years ago. He said volunteering for initiatives for the homeless such as the Alms House and serving with the Cumberland County Veterans Council keeps him busy now. But in years past, he said his background as a veteran didn't feel welcome in some workplaces.

"Bottom line, this was the attitude: I don't care what you did out there in the military. Over here, we do things completely different," Mitchell said. "And when you get that type of attitude, the first thing that comes to your mind is: I have a wealth or a plethora of experience that your organization needs."

Experts say stigmas around military life, mental health struggles and the loss of structure can all make it hard for service members to adjust to the civilian workforce. But they say there are countless organizations with services helping soldiers find work such as Veterans Bridge Home and programs within the VA that are underutilized.

"These guys in the last 10 years have deployed so many times. It's hard for these guys that if they've only been that deployed type of soldier, how do you be a Garrison type of soldier which corporate America wants and do that, too? You have to make sure that you have an even balance in your military career, that you are marketable to an employer..." said Andrew Ladner, the president of the United States Veterans Corps.

Mitchell and Ladner also urged veterans who are newly adjusting to civilian life not to isolate themselves and to network aggressively to help their job search.

Latashia Hairston of Fayetteville said she has had her struggles finding work as a disabled veteran. But she encouraged fellow veterans not to give up and to take charge of their careers:

"You have to pick yourself up by your bootstraps as we learned in the military and continue on with your next chapter," Hairston said. "The military shouldn't be your last chapter, it should be your next chapter."