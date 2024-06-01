Raleigh woman warns others after men caught on security camera trying to break in her home

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A family who just moved to Wake County faced some scary moments overnight after two men wearing masks attempted to break into their Raleigh home.

The Raleigh Police Department told ABC11 the incident is still under investigation.

The homeowner, who moved into the brand-new subdivision, told ABC11 she is thankful her security system caught the criminals, but now she is left feeling violated and angry.

Precious Ferguson lives with her mother, who is disabled, her sister, and her 4-year-old niece.

"It's a new neighborhood...when I came out here to look at everything, it was a lot of kids, people walking their dogs, jogging, and it was just beautiful," said Precious Ferguson.

Late Wednesday night, Ferguson said she heard a loud noise and checked her security cameras when she saw two men with masks and gloves trying to break into her home.

"I'm just thankful to God that they weren't able to get in the house because the first place they would have went is downstairs where my niece was," Ferguson said.

Ferguson said she called 9-1-1 immediately.

"The streetlights have been down for months. And the police officer even said when he came, he possibly could have rolled past them because it was so dark you couldn't even see. So that's the issue," said Ferguson.

While street lights are on the main roads in Trace at Olde Town, street lights are lying on the ground along the side streets where the majority of people live.

Ferguson wants to warn others, to prevent someone else from becoming a victim.

Eyewitness News called the Homeowners Association to ask about the street lights. At this time we have not heard back.

Raleigh police are encouraging anyone with any tips to call them immediately.

