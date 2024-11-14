Dramatic moments bystanders rescue people trapped in apartment fire, video shows

Video shows as a bystander climbed a burning building to help rescue a woman as flames burst through the roof.

Two people were injured and 32 others were displaced after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in Norfolk, Virginia, on Tuesday, November 12.

Emergency crews were called to the building on Tuesday afternoon where they found flames ripping through the building, fanned by strong winds.

Video from Gary Brown shows a group of bystanders helping residents escape from the top floor of the building.

One man climbs up the side of the building, before pulling a woman out of the window and passing her down to the group.

According to local media, the fire was an accident caused by unattended cooking. Firefighters deemed the apartment a "total loss" and tore the building down, according to the report.