Video shows Chick-fil-A employee fight off armed robber in Georgia

Video caught the moment a Chick-fil-A driver fought off an armed robber in Stone Mountain, Geogia.

Video caught the moment a Chick-fil-A driver fought off an armed robber in Stone Mountain, Geogia.

Video caught the moment a Chick-fil-A driver fought off an armed robber in Stone Mountain, Geogia.

Video caught the moment a Chick-fil-A driver fought off an armed robber in Stone Mountain, Geogia.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. -- A delivery driver fought off a suspect in an attempted armed robbery, surveillance video shows.

A Chick-fil-A employee dialed 911 after a man used a rock to smash a drive-through window around 4:30 a.m. in Stone Mountain, Georgia.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Tommie Lee Williams demanded the employee open the safe at gunpoint, according to Gwinnett County police.

At that moment, the employee told Williams he did not know the combination and "decided to fight off the armed robber."

Video released by police shows as the employee manages to throw the suspect's gun to the ground.

However, as the fights continues, the suspect retrieves the gun and leaves before police arrive.

On July 31, police arrested Williams on multiple charges, including armed robbery, aggravated assault, burglary in the 2nd degree, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and criminal damage to property in the 2nd degree.

