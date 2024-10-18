Volunteers, military continue recovery efforts 3 weeks after Helene

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It has been about three weeks since Hurricane Helene and there was initially a wave of people wanting to volunteer in western North Carolina, but some groups have now realized that the need is so great and there is so much damage that they need a more permanent presence in that part of the state.

It's why today, the U.S. Veterans Corps in Raleigh is getting its trucks ready for a big move.

Since Helene hit, the group of veterans have been going back and forth to the spot they nicknamed Camp Airborne. It's one of their volunteer's homes they've used a landing pad and home base to get much-needed supplies into areas completely cut off.

"From there, it grew in from going out with chainsaws every day, getting heavier equipment out every single day so we can start rebuilding driveways, putting culverts in and making sure the local community had power through generators," said Chris Lewis.

Lewis has only been back home to refuel and restock. Now he's going back to make Avery County his new home for the time being, to move Camp Airborne to the airport in Spruce Pine and keep their work going well into the winter.

"We're already so ingrained with the community by getting up there and working with the locals that we've decided to continue to continue our mission and continue to help," Lewis said.

And that mission is also important for the North Carolina National Guard.

"They want to see this mission to the end. And so a lot of them have just decided that they're just going to stay on orders to the end. And it's really awe-inspiring," said Brig. Gen. Wes Morrison.

Morrison said they've brought in 9,000 tons of supplies to the disaster zone and as the weeks go on, they're moving from the initial rescues to the much longer recovery process in places where roads and homes are gone.

"The Guard and the military effort is a temporary fix," he said. "What is happening now is some of the transition as well as with the Army Corps of Engineers who will bring in contractors with much larger equipment. Our equipment is designed for combat overseas, quick fixes on roads so that we can get military units through," he said.

But as the leaves change and initial damage from Helene dies down, crews are promising not to leave what's become a second home.

"It's still absolutely beautiful up there. We know November is going to get cold and wet, but we look forward to being up there to help out as time goes on," Lewis said.