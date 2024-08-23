Voters gather for Democratic National Convention watch party in Raleigh

Voters in Raleigh gathered for a watch party to see Vice President Kamala Harris' historic acceptance speech during the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- There was lots of energy inside the Goodwin House Thursday night -- the last night of the Democratic National Convention -- in Raleigh.

Many voters at the watch party are hopeful Vice President Kamala Harris will win in November. They also shared their excitement about seeing Governor Cooper introduce Harris and hearing her speech.

One attendee Griffin Rodes, 39, feels great about Harris' nomination. He said he had been dreading the election till a few weeks ago.

"I've been doing this stuff since I was 8 years old. My granddad was really involved in the Democratic party," he said. "He used to take me around to put our signs for Jim Hunt. It's just great to carry on the family tradition."

The crowd also included several families like the Rouses. For Latosha Rouse, the night was about representation, being together, and showing her children what the future could look like.

"I just wanted them to be part of the party and be part of history, and to be here excited about Kamala and seeing this moment," she said. "It means so much to see yourself in your representatives. So seeing her up there meant everything and I want to be part of it."

The Rouse family says the economy is a big concern and focus they want to see addressed.

There were protestors against the war in Gaza; however, it did not interfere or disrupt the event.