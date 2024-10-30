First-time voters in NC excited about being able to cast ballot in 2024

In the final stretch to Election Day there's a big push from both sides to connect with young voters and first-time voters.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- In the final stretch to Election Day there's a big push from both sides to connect with young voters and first-time voters.

That's why Next-Gen America set up on the campus of North Carolina State today.

It is one of the nation's leading youth voting organizations.

The group has worked to engage with NC's young voters since August helping them register to vote.

"I think it's really important for young people to vote, especially when our rights as women and young people are being more at risk," NC State student Manasvini Tangirala said. "I think it's important to voice your opinion because I personally see a lack of people who look like me or my age in positions of power."

First-timer voters say they are a key demo in this election, but some feel the candidates could have done more to connect with them.

Next-Gen America plans to set up on the campus of Duke University on Thursday.

