Voters and election workers' security is priority across NC: Election Day 2024

Several precautionary measures have already been taken at county election offices, such as the installation of panic buttons for employees and added layers of security for people entering those offices.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- On Monday, NCBOE Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell held a news conference providing an update on the status of North Carolina's elections.

Bell touched on a variety of topics including election security, saying she's been encouraged that threats on poll workers and election workers were kept to a minimum throughout early voting.

"We know the political climate in our country is tense, but North Carolinians proved throughout the early voting period that they can put that aside," Bell said.

Still, election officials say that several precautionary measures have already been taken at county election offices, such as the installation of panic buttons for employees and added layers of security for people entering those offices. Bell reminded voters that intimidating election workers or anyone trying to cast their ballot is a federal crime, and that law enforcement is ready to respond if necessary.

"Law enforcement cannot be stationed at polling places in North Carolina, but they can be on hand. We've done training with them. They've done training for us," Bell said.

On Election Day Eve, law enforcement leaders are vowing to do whatever they can to prevent that scenario -- including in potential swing counties like Nash County.

"I don't want to be known as Butler. I don't want to be known as Dallas, Texas," said Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone.

Stone said his deputies will be doing drive-by checks of polling sites on Election Day trying to snuff out any problems before they escalate. While legally, law enforcement cannot be stationed at polling locations, Stone hopes his deputies interact positively with members of the public and are there to help de-escalate.

"Trying to make sure that this community safe and a person that goes to exercise their rights can go and do it without being, subject to any type of safety concerns," he said.

