Wake County Animal Center temporarily closes after 3 dogs die from canine illness

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Animal Center is temporarily closing for 30 days due to an outbreak of a canine illness.

The center said a recent outbreak of Streptococcus zooepidemicus resulted in the death of three dogs, and that the shelter will be closed beginning on Friday, Feb. 7 for at least 30 days to help contain the illness.

The shelter said it will not accept animals to prevent new cases and protect the total of 287 animals currently being cared for by Wake County.

"The health and safety of the animals in our care is our top priority. While closing the Wake County Animal Center is a difficult decision, it is a necessary step to contain this outbreak and prevent further loss of life," said Wake County Commissioner Tara Waters.

"Strep Zoo" is a respiratory infection that is contagious to other dogs, but the mode of transmission is still not known, the center said. There is also a chance of transmission through feces.

The shelter said services such as adoption, rabies and microchip clinic, surrenders, animal control, and bite animals will be affected by the closure. However, services such as lost pet, owner-requested euthanasia, phone support for rehoming, and phone support for stray pets will continue to be offered.

For more information about the Wake county Animal Center closure or Strep Zoo click here.