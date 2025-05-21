Census data shows Garner is one of the fastest-growing towns in the nation

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- As you walk down Main Street in downtown Garner, things may not look all that different from what it did 10 years ago.

Mayor Buddy Gupton said you just need to look closely.

"In a way, it's still home. But we're seeing the new side, what progress can do," he said, peeking into some of the small businesses that now adorn the downtown strip.

That "new side" includes those small businesses, improved sidewalks, a downtown Recreation Center that opened in 2021, and a soon-to-come mixed-use development right on the downtown strip -- the first of its kind in Garner.

"Offering 10,000 square feet of retail space on the ground floor, mainly for food and beverage operations," said Nate Groover, Economic Development Director. "So that's something that we know that is sorely lacking on Main Street. So we're excited about bringing this offering to our residents and visitors."

New census data, released this month, shows just how much that kind of development may be needed in Garner in the years to come. Those numbers show the town grew by nearly 5,000 residents between 2023 and 2024 -- a more than 10% spike. It's a growth rate faster than that of Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill -- and other nearby suburbs. It's also the 10th highest nationally for communities with populations larger than 20,000.

On Main Street, business owners like Barbara Jemison at Nana's Lil Sweets say it's night and day compared to when she first came to the town.

"There's been a lot of new things happening and a lot more foot traffic than we used to have," Jemison said.

Jemison has owned her bakery for just shy of three years, saying the town's growing population is not only noticeable -- it's helping support an entire downtown district of independent businesses.

"The more people that are popping up as far as small businesses, the more traction we're getting, and the more traction we get, the more word of mouth spreads," she said.

While town leaders know more growth is coming, they're determined to find a way to stay one step ahead.

"We used to believe that 'if you build it, they will come, '" Gupton said. "Now we've learned, even if you don't build it, they still come. So the people are coming. We've got to handle it in a positive way."