Wake County man charged with sexual assault

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday evening that it has arrested and charged a man in connection with a sexual assault.

The investigation began Feb. 9 when deputies responded to a report of a sexual assault at a home in the eastern part of the county.

After discussion with the Wake County District Attorney's Office, investigators charged Enrique Vazquez-Sotelo with second-degree forcible rape.

Vazquez-Sotelo was taken into custody Tuesday.

He was being held at the Wake County Detention Center without bond.

No other information was immediately released.

