Thousands of customers were without power in Knightdale

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Thousands of people were without power near Knightdale in Wake County.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, over 6000 customers were without power Sunday morning.

The number is now down to around 150.

ABC11 has contacted Duke Energy about the outage cause and the circumstances surrounding the incident.