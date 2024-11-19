Wake County school bus driver accused of breaking 3-year-old's leg

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wake County school bus driver faces charges for breaking a young child's leg.

Raleigh Police Department said Tiffian Truesdale, 42, was driving a 3-year-old from Durant Road Elementary School to the child's daycare.

While in Truesdale's care, the 3-year-old suffered a fractured left femur.

Investigators have not released any details about how the child's leg was broken. However, they served her a warrant with the charge of intentional child abuse, causing serious physical injury.