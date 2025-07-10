Wake County shooting leaves person with serious injuries

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured on Wednesday night.
It happened about 9:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of Knightdale Boulevard near Hodge Road.
When deputies arrived, they found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Deputies are on the scene investigating.
No other details were immediately released.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call WCSO at (919) 856-6911.
