Wake County shooting leaves person with serious injuries

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person seriously injured on Wednesday night.

It happened about 9:40 p.m. in the 6100 block of Knightdale Boulevard near Hodge Road.

When deputies arrived, they found a person with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies are on the scene investigating.

No other details were immediately released.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call WCSO at (919) 856-6911.

