NC Walgreens pharmacy robbed by armed man wearing N-95 mask: Clayton PD

Clayton police say the suspect passed a note at the pharmacy counter demanding prescription medications.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Clayton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery of a Walgreens pharmacy.

The alleged robbery happened around 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 26 at the store on US Highway 70 Business West.

Investigators say the suspect passed a note at the pharmacy counter demanding prescription medications and displayed a black handgun. He was given more than 1,000 dosage units of prescription medication. He did not take any money.

Police say the suspect may have changed clothes in a nearby parking lot and drove away on a motorcycle through downtown Clayton.

They're asking anyone with information that could help identify the suspect to please get in touch with the Clayton Police Department at 919-553-4611 or the Tip Line at 919-553-1555.

