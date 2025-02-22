Vance County Walmart employee dies in workplace accident

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Walmart employee was killed during a workplace accident that took place on Wednesday.

On February 19 at noon, Vance County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the Walmart Distribution Center located at Vanco Mill Road regarding a reported industrial accident.

Deputies say Josue David Virella Rivera of Henderson, was operating a mechanical tow motor to move product when the accident occurred. He died at the scene.

The Vance County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident with other outside agencies.

No witnesses to the accident have been identified at this time.

Walmart released the following statement on Rivera's death:

"The Walmart family is heartbroken over the passing of one of our associates. Our thoughts and prayers are with the associate's family during this difficult time. We'll continue working closely with authorities during the investigation."