Want to be a firefighter? City of Durham wants to talk to you: 'Always a need'

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Recruitment remains a challenge for the Durham Fire Department, but the mission has not changed. Firefighters have continued serving the community without disruption because they are picking up more shifts.

"It is hard being 21, living on your own in the city of Durham. We are growing, which is great, as well as the prices of everything," said Durham firefighter Thali Samiyoa.

It's the overtime pay that helps Samiyoa cover his bills. He's been on the force working at Station 4 for two years and has been drawn to the day-to-day unpredictability of the job.

"I'm thinking it's going to be a normal morning. We switch out, and we have a call right immediately," said Samiyoa.

Durham fire crews work 24-hour shifts on and 24 hours off. Station 4 serves south Durham.

"Central is right down the road. We call it the Mac, which is McDougald Terrace," he said.

Bryce Williams is approaching a full year on the job. As a boy, he was always impressed with firefighters.

"I'm one of those people that when people ask where I'm from, I say Durham with a lot of bass in my voice. I say it loud, and I say it proud," said Williams. "They'd be lights and sirens going to something. It was always interesting to see what they were doing."

At 21 years old, both Williams and Samiyoa are the youngest firefighters at Station 4. The fire department said it needs more enthusiasm like theirs.

Currently, there are 391 sworn Durham firefighters and 27 vacancies.

The salary for Durham recruits starts at $45,360 while they are in the academy. Their salary after graduation is $51,559.

"There's always a need for recruitment," said Tim McKoy, recruiter with the Durham Fire Department. "We're looking to hire entry-level firefighters with no experience. We're hiring until April 20. Just go to https:www.durhamfd.org"

With the growth of the city, the hope is to hire 40 firefighters a year for the next few years to fill the gaps.

"Our department does a good job at making sure service doesn't drop to a level where we're not meeting our goals. With that said, people retire. We lose people every year," he said.

On Friday, a new class of 24 recruits will graduate from the Durham Fire Academy. There will also be practice agility tests open to the public this Saturday at the fire department headquarters from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Until all positions are filled, firefighters will continue picking up more shifts. It's fulfillment they wouldn't get anywhere else.

"It has added to my character outside of my paycheck. Outside of the people I meet, it pushes me as a person," said Samiyoa.