Over 90 million Americans on alert for snow, icy weather

Over 90 million people are under winter weather alerts from the Midwest to the Northeast, as a significant winter storm brings snow and ice this weekend.

Winter alerts are in effect for portions of 19 states from the Midwest to the Northeast.

Snow has been moving across the Great Lakes Region on Saturday, with cities like Green Bay and Detroit seeing light snow.

Snow will begin across much of the Northeast by Saturday evening, with heavy snowfall expected overnight. There is also a potential for icing across much of southern Pennsylvania and into the Mid-Atlantic.

Overnight, snowy and icy roads may be causing travel troubles, especially across New England, where the heaviest snow is likely.

This snow tapers off during the early morning hours, but there still could be a few lingering snow showers around daybreak Sunday.

Conditions will improve on Sunday morning across the Northeast as skies gradually clear out.

In terms of snowfall totals, a widespread area of the Northeast will be picking up over 6 inches of snow, with some localized spots possibly seeing up to a foot.

New York City is forecast to pick up around 2 to 5 inches of snow, sitting right along the boundary of heavy snow to the north and much lesser amounts to the south. Sleet and freezing rain could be an issue this evening for cities like Baltimore and Philadelphia.

The next storm

The next storm will be moving into the Mid-Atlantic on Tuesday, potentially bringing a round of heavy snow and ice to cities like Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Maryland; and Richmond, Virginia.

Another storm later in the week could bring a mix of snow and rain to parts of the east.