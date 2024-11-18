Man, woman injured after home explosion in Weddington

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man and a woman are hurt after a home exploded in Union County.

Emergency officials were called to the scene Sunday morning and found a portion of the home had significant damage, according to ABC affiliate WSOC.

The man was flown to Wake Forest Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem. The woman was taken to a hospital, but her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators are now trying to determine what caused the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.