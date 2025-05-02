Make-A-Wish NC: 9-year-old with heart condition, his family get trip of a lifetime to Disney World

A 9-year-old North Carolina boy got the trip of a lifetime, away from all his troubles.

Noah Clifton was all smiles and filled with joy after he and his family received a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida.

"It was seriously the most magical thing that we have experienced," Noah's mother, Amy Clifton, said. "The resort that we stayed in gives kids the world. Free ice cream any time of day. And they actually encourage it for breakfast."

The trip was a rare time in the family's life to not just take a vacation, but to take their minds off of doctors, hospitals, and life in constant protection of Noah. He was born with multiple birth defects and has a progressive case of pulmonary arterial hypertension, high blood pressure in his lungs.

"The diagnosis remained in the back of our heads just because, you know, we wanted to make sure he was feeling OK," Amy said. "But it was such a relaxed time that it didn't take over our thoughts. We were truly able to relax and just have the best time of our lives."

The best trip of their lives, thanks to Make-A-Wish of North Carolina.

Noah told ABC11 his favorite park was Hollywood Studios.

"And Star Wars. And that's like my favorite," he said.

It was a trip they will never forget, full of fun and a valuable lesson.

"It sort of gave us the reminder that we do need to take time to get out of the house, get out of the routine, and just have fun and enjoy the world around us," Amy said.

"It was the best time of my life," Noah said.

Noah also visited UNC Kenan Flagler Business School Professor Jim Kitchen's Entrepreneurship class as part of their partnership with Make-A-Wish ENC. This year, the class raised more than $80,000, bringing a total of $400,000 in the past nine years for Make-A-Wish.

