In case of an earthquake, here are the key items to keep in your emergency kit

When the next earthquake hits, you want to make sure you have key items to help you and your family survive. There are some essentials to keep in your emergency kit.

"When it comes to natural disasters, it's so important to have emergency supplies," said Jeff Edelstein, owner of SOS Survival Products. "You want to know you could take care of yourself or your family for three days, a week, two weeks, maybe even a month."

Edelstein says water and food are the basics of any kit, as well as a good first aid kit and any medication you take.

"If you ever have to evacuate and you don't have your medication with you, you can be in a world of hurt."

Edelstein also recommends having plenty of toilet paper set aside - something that we learned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are some other items that could prove to be essential in the event of an emergency. (It's best if the items are battery-operated):

Gloves

A lantern/flashlight

A radio to hear emergency information

Cell phone chargers and cables for different devices

Cash

"If there's a major power courage, stores will not be accepting credit cards. Make sure you have plenty of cash in small denominations."

It's also recommended that you go through your emergency supplies every year to remove anything that might've expired.

"Whether it's an earthquake, a fire, a flood, a power outage, a hurricane, you just need to make sure you set the supplies aside."