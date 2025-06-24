Where to get free summer meals for kids in Wake County, statewide: LIST

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Summer meal programs are back in full swing! There are several meal programs across Wake County and statewide.

This year, there's a new location in Willow Spring at Beech Bluff County Park. The town kicked off its free summer meal program there on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Normally, folks are asked to sit here and eat their meals but due to the heat, they can take it back home or to their car to eat.

The idea behind these programs are made possible by USDA. It makes sure those 18 years old and under can enjoy health food all summer long with no questions asked and no registration required.

Sydney Mierop, who is with the Wake County NC Cooperative Extension, said a little over 11% of Wake County children are food insecure.

"That's over 36,000 kids every year. You can envision it as taking up over 527 school buses," she said. "The meals are not coming from the school, and so, they need a place to get some some free food, especially if they're on free and reduced price lunch."

There are 16 different meal sites across the county, providing food every Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to noon.

