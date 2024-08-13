White marlin nets Raleigh boat $3.7M win in Maryland fishing tournament

OCEAN CITY, Md. (WTVD) -- A boat from Raleigh has quite a fish tale after winning nearly $3.7 million in a fishing tournament during the weekend.

Angler Ven Poole, who is from Raleigh, and the crew aboard the boat "Waste Knot" secured the top spot in the 51st annual White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland.

They reeled in a 77.5-pound white marlin, the tournament's first white marlin catch since 2022.

A second white marlin wasn't far behind at 76 pounds. That was worth a $1.8 million prize.

Several blue marlins also led to prize money.

Despite rough weather conditions that extended the tournament by an extra day, 318 boats competed for a share of the $8.59 million prize pool.

