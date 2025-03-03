Firefighters make progress in tackling wildfires that broke out over the weekend in Carolinas

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- (UPDATE): Recent rain and snowfall have helped fire containment in Haywood County in western North Carolina.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Haywood Cemetery Fire in the Pisgah National Forest is now at 198 acres and 50% containment.

The upcoming warmer weather and low humidity will increase fire risks for much of the state. Local officials are asking the public to use extra caution and check for restriction on outdoor burning.

Below is a previous report.

Lighter winds helped crews in South Carolina and North Carolina battle wildfires that caused evacuations and threatened hundreds of homes over the weekend.

The North Carolina Forest Service reported over 200 wildfires across the state Monday, although almost all of them were small and not threatening any structures.

High winds combined with a drier-than-normal winter -- as a cold front without the usual rain that accompanies the weather systems in the south -- moved through the Carolinas and intensified the fire danger across the region.

NORTH CAROLINA

Burn bans were issued in western North Carolina over the weekend.

In Polk County, near the border with South Carolina, a fast-moving brush fire ignited just after 2 p.m. Saturday and grew overnight, threatening the towns of Melrose, Tryon and Saluda. Mandatory evacuation orders were issued, according to the Saluda Fire and Rescue Department.

Some remain evacuated from their homes as fire crews Monday morning set their own blazes to burn possible wildfire fuel to make it easier to contain it. As of that night, ABC affiliate WLOS reported that these wildfires along US-176 are 63% contained across 593 acres, which comes as a relief to many throughout Saluda and Tryon.

Polk County is near an area badly hit by Hurricane Helene last year. Fallen trees that have not been cleared are increasing the risk of fires across the region.

WLOS reported Monday a wildfire in Hicks Cemetery has reached 50 acres in Haywood County. Video shows smoke is visible from I-40.

Hicks Cemetery wildfire in Haywood County (Courtesy of WLOS)

In eastern North Carolina, nearly 80 mostly small wildfires were reported in Robeson County. Emergency officials said 15 structures were damaged, but they did not give specifics on the types of buildings.

Multiple bush fires ignited across central North Carolina on Saturday. This includes Durham, Raleigh, Harnett County and Cumberland County rushed to control those flames. A red flag warning was in effect for central North Carolina until 10 p.m. Saturday.

SOUTH CAROLINA

Hundreds of firefighters from across the state managed to keep the massive blaze in Horry County near Myrtle Beach from destroying any homes despite social media videos of orange skies at night and flames engulfing pine trees just yards away.

Volunteers helped distribute water and food to firefighters working long hours protecting homes and other structures.

"We're very, very proud of our first responders," said Rick Vines, a plumber who was helping with the volunteer effort. "And we wanted them to feel how proud we were by coming out here and stepping in and making sure they had what they needed so they could focus on what they were here to do."

The fire burned 2.5 square miles and was about 30% contained as of Monday evening, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. Drones were deployed as well as ground crews.

It was the biggest fire in the area since a 2009 wildfire nearby did $42 million in damage and burned down about 75 homes.

Officials in all of South Carolina banned almost all outdoor fires, including burning yard debris and campfires. They told residents to call 911 if they see a neighbor setting a fire.

"You can and will go to jail for starting a fire outdoors in South Carolina. Period," Gov. Henry McMaster wrote on social media.

At least 175 fires burning across South and North Carolina have forced residents to evacuate in both states.

The area near Myrtle Beach is one of the most dangerous for wildfires in South Carolina as hundreds of years of decomposing vegetation creates peat, which, when it dries out, can burn for a long time.

Pine trees and other waxy vegetation provide fuel for fires to spread rapidly in dry, windy conditions.

Horry County's population has doubled to 400,000 people over the past 25 years. Many of those newcomers have moved into neighborhoods being rapidly built right next to the oval Carolina Bays where the peat and flammable vegetation all grow together. Fires have been part of the natural landscape of the bays for centuries.

Officials have not said what caused any of the fires.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.