Will Reeve honors dad Christopher's final epic adventure in new special

Will Reeve takes the journey of a lifetime to honor dad Christopher in "Will Reeve: Finding My Father." The docu-special airs Feb. 26 on ABC and streams the next day on Hulu.

"I always felt my father left something for me out there. Can I find it?"

That's the premise behind Will Reeve's new primetime special, "Will Reeve: Finding My Father." The trailer can be seen above.

Will is the son of "Superman" actor Christopher Reeve and an ABC News correspondent. Before a horse riding accident left Christopher paralyzed (when Will was just 2-years old), he was working on a documentary tracking the migration of the Pacific gray whale. Will's dream has always been to pick up where his father's work left off.

The docu-special will retrace his father's journey, going to the places Christopher visited and speaking to the families of those he spoke to.

Reeve said he inherited some of his dad's sense of adventure that he's carried with him through the years and we'll see that in this special.

"For most of my life, I've been fascinated by the idea of taking this trip, which was not only important to my father but shaped my understanding of his life before the accident," said Reeve. "Walking in his footsteps - in this setting that my father was drawn to - meeting some of the same people and hearing their shared stories about my dad exceeded my expectations, and, in truth, it surprised me that I can still have new understanding of him."

"This is the one story that needs an ending," Reeve says in the trailer.

"Will Reeve: Finding My Father" airs Wednesday, Feb. 26 (10:02 p.m. EST), on ABC and streams next day on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of this ABC station.